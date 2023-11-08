29.9 C
Fire erupts at Karachi factory

KARACHI: Fire erupted at a factory located near Valika Chorangi, SITE Industrial Area of Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

According to the fire brigade officials, a total of six firefighting vehicles reached the spot and initiated the rescue and firefighting operation, meanwhile, no casualty has been reported yet.

The rescue officials claim that the fire is erupting in the inner parts of the factory, while the intensity of the fire is being measured as ‘high’.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police and rangers also reached the spot, while the area was cordoned off.

As per police officials, the cause of the fire erupted was due to an electric short circuit, however, there was no fire-fighting equipment and arrangements found inside the factory.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the triggering point of the fire from various aspects, however, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

