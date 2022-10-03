Fire erupts at Multan airport, flight operations suspended

MULTAN: A fire broke out at the Multan International Airport on Monday due to a short circuit, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the fire erupted at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration staff room. The airport authorities, after being informed, called the fire tenders which extinguished the blaze.

Soon after breaking out the fire at the FIA’s staff room, the airport administration vacated the international departure and arrival lunges from passengers and staff.

Due to fire incident, flight operation was also suspended at the Multan airport and several flights were diverted to Lahore and Islamabad airports.

PIA PK 732 from Jeddah to Multan was diverted to Lahore airport while Karachi-bound flight PK-330 was stopped to takeoff.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched investigation into the fire incident at Multan airport.

