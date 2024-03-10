Fire erupts at old passport office in Karachi

KARACHI: The Record of the old passport office in Karachi turned into ashes after a fire broke out in the building, ARY News reported.

According to details, a fire erupted inside the old Passport Office, located behind the old Post Office in Saddar. Getting the information, the fire bridge staff reached the spot and doused the fire after an hour-long struggle with the help of 5 vehicles and a snorkel.

The Fire Brigade officials said that due to the fire, all the records present in the record room had been burned, and a nearby old car had also caught fire.

The Fire Brigade officials further stated that the cause of the fire remains unknown while investigation would determine the reasons for the fire after the cooling process is completed.