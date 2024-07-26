Fire erupts in multi-storey building on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal

KARACHI: A fire broke out in a multi-storey building located on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal, destroying few offices, ARY News reported.

As per initial details, the fire occurred in the Kashif Center building, located at busiest Sharea Faisal.

Initial reports suggest that a short circuit in the wiring sparked the blaze.

The fire started in the wiring duct, and there was no emergency exit in the building.

The fire that began on the second floor spread to the upper floors. Multiple people are trapped in the building and are currently being rescued.

Eight fire tenders and snorkel are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Earlier in the month, A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the exchange building in Karachi.

The fire erupted at around 8am and resulted in some material loss, according to PSX official.

Officials have said that five fire tenders, one snorkel, and a browser had been used in the operation to douse the blaze at Pakistan Stock Exchange building.

Following the incident, trading was also suspended at PSX which was later resumed at 12:25pm.