Fire Force Season 3 trailer hints at chaos, battles and big twists

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is finally ready to light up screens, and the new trailer just gave anime fans a huge taste of what’s coming.

The final stretch of the series kicks off on January 9 in Japan, and it promises to deliver all the chaos, fire, and heart-pounding battles that fans have been waiting for. For anyone who’s been following the anime, this is the moment everyone’s been circling on the calendar.

Earlier this year, Fire Force Season 3 started strong, throwing Shinra Kusakabe and Special Fire Force Company 8 into battles against insanely powerful enemies, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

But it ended on a cliffhanger that had fans biting their nails, wondering how this explosive anime would wrap everything up. Now, Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is finally giving answers and judging by the trailer, it’s going to be intense.

Part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup, Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Japan, making it easy for anime fans worldwide to dive back into the story. Meanwhile, the previous three seasons are still available to catch up on, which is perfect if you’ve been out of the loop.

The trailer also teases some exciting additions: Hochu Otsuka joins as the voice of Hibachi Shinmon for these last episodes, while the returning cast picks up their roles.

The opening theme “Ignis” by Takanori Nishikawa and the ending “Speak of the Devil” by Survive Said the Prophet hint at a climactic tone, and the visuals suggest things are going to get wild, really wild, in ways fans of the manga will appreciate.

Behind the scenes, the original production team returns: Tatsumi Minamikawa directing, Sei Tsuguta on scripts, Mika Yamamoto designing characters, and chief animation directors Yoshihiro Yoshioka, Mariko Kubo, and Yumenosuke Tokuda keeping everything on fire, literally and figuratively.

The anime is clearly leaning on its experienced team to make sure the finale does justice to Atsushi Ohkubo’s original manga, which already set a high bar.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is packing some serious chaos and jaw-dropping moments into its final episodes. Fans of the anime can expect a showdown that brings back old favorites, introduces dramatic new twists, and delivers the explosive climax the series has been building toward.

With only a handful of episodes left, the countdown to the end is officially on, and anime fans everywhere are gearing up for a fiery finish.