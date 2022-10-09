Fire in Islamabad’s shopping mall brought under control: CDA

ISLAMABAD: Firefighters have doused a blaze erupted in Islamabad’s famous shopping mall on Sunday evening, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) confirmed.

According to Islamabad Chief Commissioner retired Capt Mohammad Usman Younis, fire brigade, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Rescue 1122 took part in the firefighting operation.

“The cooling process at the shopping mall is underway,” he said, adding that Pakistan Airforce assisted the civil administration in bringing the fire under control at Centaurus Mall.

سینٹورس مال میں لگی آگ پر قابو پالیا گیا، چیف کمشنر اسلام آباد کیپٹن عثمان سینٹورس مال پر لگی آگ کو دو گھنٹے کے آپریشن کے بعد کنٹرول کیا گیا، چیف کمشنر اسلام آباد کیپٹن عثمان آگ پر قابو پانے میں فائر بریگیڈ، نیوی، ائیر فورس، ریسکیو 1122 نے حصہ لیا، چیف کمشنر اسلام آباد — Capital Development Authority Islamabad. (@CDAthecapital) October 9, 2022

Residential apartments in the building were also evacuated as a result of fire.

In a statement, Islamabad Police said that people were rescued and safely evacuated from the backdoor of the mall — which was engulfed in smoke after the fire.

اسلام آباد کے بڑے شاپنگ مال سینٹورس میں آگ لگنے کا واقعہ۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں سمیت سینئر پولیس اور انتظامیہ کے افسران اور ریسکیو ٹیمیں موقع پر پہنچے۔ ٹریفک کی روانی کو برقرار رکھنے کے لیے متبادل پلان جاری کردیا گیا ہے۔⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 9, 2022

According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported in the fire incident while the cause of the fire is yet to be identified.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the incident and said he had ordered relevant institutions and authorities to take immediate action.

“It is very unfortunate that this incident happened in Centaurus Mall. Condolences and sympathies for the financial losses of the victims,” he tweeted.

اسلام آباد کے سینٹاریس مال میں آتشزدگی کا نوٹس لیتے ہوئے وفاقی دارالحکومت کے متعلقہ اداروں اور حکام کو فوری کارروائی کی ہدایت کی ہے۔ بہت افسوس ہے کہ اس معروف کاروباری مرکز میں یہ واقعہ ہوا ہے۔ دعا ہے کہ کوئی جانی نقصان نہ ہوا ہو۔ متاثرین کے مالی نقصانات پر افسوس اور ہمدردی ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 9, 2022

