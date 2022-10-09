Sunday, October 9, 2022
Web Desk

Fire in Islamabad’s shopping mall brought under control: CDA

ISLAMABAD: Firefighters have doused a blaze erupted in Islamabad’s famous shopping mall on Sunday evening, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) confirmed.

According to Islamabad Chief Commissioner retired Capt Mohammad Usman Younis, fire brigade, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Rescue 1122 took part in the firefighting operation.

“The cooling process at the shopping mall is underway,” he said, adding that Pakistan Airforce assisted the civil administration in bringing the fire under control at Centaurus Mall.

Residential apartments in the building were also evacuated as a result of fire.

In a statement, Islamabad Police said that people were rescued and safely evacuated from the backdoor of the mall — which was engulfed in smoke after the fire.

According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported in the fire incident while the cause of the fire is yet to be identified.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the incident and said he had ordered relevant institutions and authorities to take immediate action.

“It is very unfortunate that this incident happened in Centaurus Mall. Condolences and sympathies for the financial losses of the victims,” he tweeted.

