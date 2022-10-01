Fire station attack: KMC official ‘denied’ first aid by police

KARACHI: In yet another act of negligence, the Karachi police preferred to record the statement of an injured Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) fire brigade department official instead of shifting him to hospital, following an armed attack, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Two officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) fire brigade department were shot dead while a third was critically injured in the Korangi fire station attack case.

Neglecting orders of the police chief, the cops recorded the statement of the injured fire brigade official first on a crime scene and then in an ambulance instead of shifting him to the hospital for first aid.

Two employees were gunned down on Saturday’s wee hours when unidentified men attacked a fire station near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area.

The unidentified men stormed the fire station and opened indiscriminate fire, killing two employees and injuring one. Meanwhile, fourth employee saved his life by fleeing the scene.

Talking to the media, an eyewitness – identified as Zeeshan – said Mehboob was on guard duty while he was on operator duty when two armed individuals stormed the building.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for attacking the fire station near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area.

The FIR has been filed under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act, according to officials.

