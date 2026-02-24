Firefighters rush to ex-Prince Andrew’s Norfolk home after fire alarm

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor briefly received a visit from emergency services at his Norfolk residence on the Sandringham Estate after a fire alarm was triggered.

Two fire engines arrived at Wood Farm – the former prince’s temporary home – around 12:25 p.m., with sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Firefighters entered the property for a few minutes before leaving. “There were no police or security around. The fire engine just suddenly arrives. They all went in and came out perhaps five or six minutes later. No-one had idea of what was going on,” a witness at the scene told the Mirror.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed, “We were called to an address in Wolferton, which was to an automatic fire alarm activation, so this was a false alarm. Crews from Sandringham and King’s Lynn attended.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been living at Wood Farm since Thursday evening, following his release from police custody earlier that day. The former prince had been taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office, connected to allegations he passed sensitive information to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Wood Farm serves as his temporary accommodation while the investigation continues.