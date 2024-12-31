Fireworks banned in Lahore on New Year’s eve

LAHORE: The Lahore administration has imposed a complete ban on fireworks and aerial displays on New Year’s night, citing the alarming levels of air pollution in the city.

The Environment Protection Department issued a notification on Wednesday, announcing the ban on all types of fireworks and aerial displays.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the ban.

“We are working to control smog and reduce air pollution in the city, and we urge citizens to cooperate with us in this effort,” the deputy commissioner said.

The city administration has cited health and environment protection as top priorities, and the ban aims to reduce air pollution and protect public health, especially during the winter season when smog levels tend to peak.

Earlier, ahead of New Year’s Eve, AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho has issued a warning for the people of the port city, planning aerial firing in celebration of year 2025.

The police will register cases under the attempted murder section for aerial firing incidents that occurred on New Year’s Eve, AIG Odho warned Karachiites.

Odho observed that last year, 31 individuals were injured due to aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi for which several people were booked.

AIG Karachi urged citizens to report any such incidents to the police as they are ready to assist if any issues arise.

He also advised people to refrain from aerial firing and celebrate the New Year in a peaceful and responsible manner.