web analytics
23.9 C
Karachi
Monday, December 30, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Karachi traffic police sets clear guidelines for ‘New Year’s Eve’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: As “New Year’s Eve” approaches, the Karachi traffic police has issued a detailed traffic plan to manage the expected influx of people in areas like Clifton, Bagh Ibn Qasim, and Seaview, ARY News reported.

According to reports, traffic police anticipate a large number of citizens visiting these locations for celebrations, particularly residents of Defence.

In order to ease traffic for residents of Defence, alternative routes will be made available for easy access to their destinations. Police also emphasised that Defence residents must carry their original identity cards to show when asked, allowing them to pass through security checks. However, access from Korangi to Khayaban-e-Ittehad leading to Seaview will not be allowed.

For those travelling from North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal to Defence, they will be directed to use Three Talwars and Khayaban-e-Shamsheer to reach Seaview.

Similarly, those travelling from Gadap, Bin Qasim, and Landhi will be directed to use Sharah-e-Faisal, Three Talwars, and Khayaban-e-Shamsheer to access Seaview.

Motorists planning to return from Seaview will be able to use Clock Tower, Khayaban-e-Ittehad Road, and Akhtar Colony for their journey back. Additionally, travellers can take the Gulf Club route from Two Darya to head back to their destinations. Heavy traffic will not be allowed on Mairipur Road and Jinnah Bridge leading to Mai Kolachi, ensuring smoother flow.

Finally, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering the city after 7 p.m on New Year’s Eve until traffic returns to normal.

Read More: AIG Karachi issues warning to people over aerial firing on New Year’s Eve

Earlier, AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho has issued a warning for the people of the port city, planning aerial firing in celebration of year 2025.

The police will register cases under the attempted murder section for aerial firing incidents that occurred on New Year’s Eve, AIG Odho warned Karachiites.

Odho observed that last year, 31 individuals were injured due to aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi for which several people were booked.

AIG Karachi urged citizens to report any such incidents to the police as they are ready to assist if any issues arise.

He also advised people to refrain from aerial firing and celebrate the New Year in a peaceful and responsible manner.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.