Karachi traffic police sets clear guidelines for ‘New Year’s Eve’

KARACHI: As “New Year’s Eve” approaches, the Karachi traffic police has issued a detailed traffic plan to manage the expected influx of people in areas like Clifton, Bagh Ibn Qasim, and Seaview, ARY News reported.

According to reports, traffic police anticipate a large number of citizens visiting these locations for celebrations, particularly residents of Defence.

In order to ease traffic for residents of Defence, alternative routes will be made available for easy access to their destinations. Police also emphasised that Defence residents must carry their original identity cards to show when asked, allowing them to pass through security checks. However, access from Korangi to Khayaban-e-Ittehad leading to Seaview will not be allowed.

For those travelling from North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal to Defence, they will be directed to use Three Talwars and Khayaban-e-Shamsheer to reach Seaview.

Similarly, those travelling from Gadap, Bin Qasim, and Landhi will be directed to use Sharah-e-Faisal, Three Talwars, and Khayaban-e-Shamsheer to access Seaview.

Motorists planning to return from Seaview will be able to use Clock Tower, Khayaban-e-Ittehad Road, and Akhtar Colony for their journey back. Additionally, travellers can take the Gulf Club route from Two Darya to head back to their destinations. Heavy traffic will not be allowed on Mairipur Road and Jinnah Bridge leading to Mai Kolachi, ensuring smoother flow.

Finally, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering the city after 7 p.m on New Year’s Eve until traffic returns to normal.

