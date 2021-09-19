First batch of Green Line buses reaches Karachi Port

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday announced that the unveiling ceremony of the Green Line buses will be held today, ARY News reported.

Ismail, in a social media statement ahead of a cargo vessel carrying a batch of Green Line buses from China, anchored at the Karachi Port, said that the unveiling ceremony of the buses will be held at 3:30 PM.

“Vessel carrying first lot of 42 Green line buses will dock KPT in a few minutes. Inshallah will unveil the state of art buses today at 3:30. Red carpet for the arrival of buses has been laid and I am excited to revive. The wait is over. Thank u Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI”

A Chinese vessel carrying a batch of 40 Green Line buses berthed at Karachi Port with one day’s delay from the scheduled time.

Four buses from the batch will be exhibited for the special ceremony. The buses for the Green Line BRT for Karachi have four doors, charging ports and special convenience for the special persons as well as women.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and federal ministers will attend the ceremony.

The second consignment of 40 more buses expected to reach Karachi by the end of October.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar earlier announced that the Green Line bus service will become operational in Karachi in November this year.

Green Line BRT project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also being constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.