First batch of electric buses arrived in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has welcomed the first batch of 30 new electric buses which will introduced on additional routes to provide climate-friendly means of transportation for the citizens of Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Following the agreement of CDA regarding the procurement of 160 electric buses from China, the first batch of the 30 new zero-emission buses arrived at the Zero Point Bus Terminal in the first month of the new year.

Additionally, the second batch of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are expected to arrive in Islamabad in February or March this year.

The chairman of CDA announced that the new electric busses will be added to 13 new routes within the metro bus fleet.

Meanwhile, the routes will cover the areas including Police Foundation, Orange Line Stations, Faiz Ahmed Faiz Avenue, Allama Iqbal Station to Potohar Station, sectors I-16 to B-17, and Sector 26 to Chongi No 26.

The new electric buses provide an environment-friendly means of transportation, contribute towards traffic reduction, facilitate citizens with the availability of new routes, and contribute towards improvement in climate.