First convoy of illegal immigrants leave Karachi for Chaman

KARACHI: The first convoy of illegal immigrants leave Haji Camp holding point in Karachi for Chaman, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The convoy comprises of four buses carrying 120 foreign nationals who were illegally staying in the city.

The convoy with comprehensive security will travel to Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan. The buses carrying women, children and elderly Afghan citizens.

A pregnant woman was stopped from traveling over medical advice.

Earlier, a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy in a refugee holding camp at the Chaman border today.

The illegal immigrant woman who was kept at a refugee holding camp was shifted to the DHQ Hospital on the orders of Deputy Commissioner as she was pregnant.

The woman gave birth to a baby boy at the hospital and according to doctors both the mother and child are healthy. The deputy commissioner said the woman along with her newborn baby would be deported to her country after doctors declared them fit.

The operation to deport illegal immigrants is underway across the country after the deadline set by the caretaker government expired on October 31.