First-ever Pakistan Mango Festival held in Australia’s Canberra

The High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra organized the first-ever Pakistan Mango Festival on 25 June 2022.

The Mango Festival was a part of the celebrations marking 75 years of independence of Pakistan and 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Australia.

The Festival was attended by more than 5000 people including Australian officials, diplomats, Canberrans and members of the Pakistani community from all over Australia.

In the Festival, different varieties of Pakistani mangoes were displayed on the stalls. A large variety of mango products, Pakistani herbs and spices, leather products, sports goods and traditional Pakistani arts and crafts were also displayed.

The visitors were served with fresh Pakistani mangoes, mango shakes and juices, tea, coffee, and traditional Pakistani street food. A range of activities were also arranged for the children including jumping castle, face-painting, popcorn, and cotton candy machines.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held which was attended by senior officials from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), diplomats and other guests.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner highlighted the importance of the event as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of Pakistan’s independence and establishment of Pakistan-Australia diplomatic ties.

He also spoke about different varieties of Pakistani mangoes and more than 4,000 years old history of growing mangoes in areas that today form Pakistan.

The visitors greatly appreciated the Pakistani mangoes for their unique aroma, taste, and sweetness. They thanked the High Commission for organizing the first-ever Mago Festival in Canberra and for its traditional hospitality.

The Festival will help promote Pakistani mangoes in the Australian market. The High Commission is working with the local authorities to make the Pakistan Mango Festival a regular feature of Canberra’s cultural scene.

