‘First-ever’ women-only pink bus service launched in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday launched the country’s ‘first-ever’ Pink Peoples Bus Service in Karachi that will be exclusively for women, ARY News reported.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon launched the pink bus service.

Talking to the media after the inauguration, Memon said that the pink bus service will run from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal.

He further said that buses will operate during working hours in morning and evening after every 20 minutes. “In the rest of the day, the buses will operate after every hour,” he said.

Initially, four pink buses will become operational on the first route in the city, said Sharjeel Memon.

Earlier, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced to launch pink taxi cab service for women in Karachi.

“The government has decided to launch tax services in Karachi under Sindh Mass Transit Authority,” he said, adding that pink tax service for women will be launched in the first phase.

