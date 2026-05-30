First flight carrying Hajj pilgrims to arrive on June 1st: ministry

ISLAMABAD: The preparations have been finalized for the post-Hajj operation to bring Pakistani pilgrims to home, the ministry of religious affairs said on Saturday.

The first flight carrying 391 pilgrims from Jeddah will land in Sialkot on the morning of June 1st, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that total 22 flights with Hajj pilgrims onboard will land at various airports of Pakistan on June 1st.

Total 5237 pilgrims will return home in 22 flights, according to the ministry.

On the first day of the post-Hajj flight operation, five flights will land in Islamabad, four each in Karachi and Lahore, three flights each at Multan and Sialkot airports, two flights in Faisalabad and one flight will land in Quetta.

The post-Hajj flight operation will complete on June 30 in one month with landing of the last flight in Lahore, officials said.

The post-Hajj flight operation from Madina will begin on June 03, ministry said.

Total 1,19,000 pilgrims went under the official Hajj scheme will brought to home in 471 flights.

The pre-Hajj operation formally commenced on 19 April.