MADINA: The first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from Karachi has arrived in Madina. Upon arrival, the 155 pilgrims were warmly welcomed in Madina Munawwara, ARY News reported.

Director General (DG) Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, alongside other high-ranking officials, received the pilgrims.

Flowers were showered, and gifts were presented, while traditional Saudi welcome songs accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the duff created a spiritual and memorable atmosphere.

The Pakistani pilgrims have been provided residency in the Markaziya area of Madina. To facilitate their worship and movement, pilgrims were immediately issued NUSUK cards.

The pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the excellent arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan, and the Pakistan Hajj Mission, stating that all facilities from Pakistan to their stay in Madinah were well-organized and commendable, making the beginning of their sacred journey pleasant and comfortable.

According to officials, similar well-coordinated arrangements have been put in place for upcoming flights, with close coordination among all departments to ensure the best possible facilities for every arriving pilgrim.

Earlier, repair work on the Kaaba in Masjid al-Haram was completed on Saturday, ARY News reported.

At the onset of the Hajj season, the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba (Kiswa) was raised three meters from the ground. Additionally, maintenance on the interior and exterior walls of the Kaaba was completed within 47 hours.

During the restoration, the beautification of the Maqam-e-Ibrahim was also finalized.

Meanwhile, the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba has been covered on all four sides with white cloth.

Raising the Kiswa is an annual ritual performed to mark the beginning of the Hajj season.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports is fully prepared for the Hajj 1447H season, with reception services officially commencing today.

Hajj flights from Pakistan, Indonesia, and various other countries are scheduled to begin arriving today.

According to Saudi media, all immigration and customs arrangements have been finalized at various airports to welcome the pilgrims.

Officials stated that immigration counters have been activated across air, land, and sea pathways. All preparations are complete to ensure that the transportation of pilgrims is speedy, organized, and seamless.

The most modern digital systems have been implemented to facilitate pilgrims at all points of entry.

Saudi officials emphasized that waiting times for immigration will be significantly minimized through the use of this advanced technology.

Furthermore, Saudi media reported that specially trained staff will be available 24/7 to provide guidance to pilgrims.

Officials added that all Hajj season operations will be conducted smoothly through the mutual cooperation of all relevant institutions.