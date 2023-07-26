First look of Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali-starrer ‘Mein’ unveiled

The very first teaser of the much-awaited mega drama serial, ‘Mein’ starring A-list actors Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali is finally out now.

The one-stop entertainment channel, ARY Digital is here to fulfil all your entertainment cravings with an interesting lineup of projects for the season.

The channel unveiled the first look of its anticipated project on Tuesday, which invites viewers to ‘witness the scintillating chemistry’ of the main leads.

‘Mein’ is a treat for fans with the maiden on-screen collaboration of the showbiz heartthrob Wahaj Ali, and the ultimate diva of Pakistani screens, Ayeza Khan. The play also features Aijaz Aslam, Azekah Daniel and others in pivotal roles.

The teaser was watched by millions of social users across the platforms, who swamped the comments sections to share their excitement for the fresh pairing.

The promising drama serial is helmed by Badar Mehmood – the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Bala’, ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’.

Big Bang Entertainment of Fahad Mustafa and Ar Ali Kazmi is the production banner for the project, written by Zanjabeel Asim (of ‘Fraud’, ‘Balaa’ and ‘Cheekh’ fame).