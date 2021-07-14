First modern prison complex on footprint of US jails planned in Lahore

LAHORE: Prison officials in Punjab have planned to develop one of the most modern jails in the country in Lahore while following the structures adopted in the United States (US), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prison complex planned by the provincial authorities would be meant for women and child prisoners. “It would be able to accommodate 1,502 minor children and 300 women,” the jail authorities said.

The jail authorities, according to details, have been sent to the United States to understand the construction of their prisons on modern planning.

The jail authorities said that barracks and cells in the prison would have double beds facility besides also round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV cameras.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has previously taken measures to bring jail reforms

Under one such initiative on June 08, the Punjab government changed the jail manual for prisoners across the province, allowing the provision of meat six days a week for them.

The prison department while updating the jail manual across the province, approved the provision of meat six days while pulses or lobia [red beans] in the remaining day of a week.

The food manual for breakfast was also updated as other than tea and plain roti, mashed potatoes chanay and halwa would be served to the inmates.

The authorities have already started the implementation of the new jail manual across the provincial prisons, besides also approving additional food provisions for special days.

Other than this, the Punjab government has also supported the inmates in showcasing products made by them during their jail term under an initiative to rehabilitate them.

A report shared previously that in an unexpected generation of revenue for the Punjab government, the prisoners in the Punjab jails have handed over an amount of Rs87.6 million to the authorities which they had earned as a profit.