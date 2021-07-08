First monsoon rainfall in Karachi from July 14, says PMD

KARACHI: The first spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi will likely to begin from July 14, citing the Met Office, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the first bout of monsoon rains is expected from July 14 to 17. Moderate rainfall is expected in the first wet spell in the city.

The Met Office predicted drizzling at scattered place in the city today as minimum temperature will remain 29 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature will be between 34-36 degree Celsius.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh earlier asked the district authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property during rains.

PDMA asked concerned institutions to complete all necessary arrangements to tackle any emergency situation.

The weather department had in an earlier forecast said that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an unexpected increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh, said the Met Office. The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.