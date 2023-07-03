First Monsoon spell: NDMA finalises rain emergency plan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has finalised its emergency plan ahead of the first spell of monsoon rains predicted from July 3 to 8 across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The NDMA spokesperson said that the Met Department predicted the first spell of monsoon rains with thunderstorms from July 3 to 8 in different parts of the country. It added that heavy rains can also occur landslide in mountainous areas and flooding situations in low-lying areas.

The authority issued instructions to the concerned departments regarding its rain emergency plan citing the expected weather conditions.

READ: Karachi, other cities of Sindh to receive rain on July 7 and 8

The NDMA ordered concerned institutions to ensure the availability of necessary machinery and staff. In case of an emergency situation, the district administration must ensure the presence of the medical staff.

The authority also directed the tourists and passengers to keep themselves aware of the weather developments before starting their journey. Farmers and cattle owners have been advised to adopt precautionary measures due to the weather conditions.

The concerned institutions have been directed to give prior notice to the locals in case of flooding situations in their areas.

PMD’s prediction

The Met Office has predicted the entry of a monsoon westerly wave in the country on Monday to bring rainfall in the country from July 03 to July 08.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall at some places on Monday evening and night.

READ: Heatwave: NDMA advises masses to take precautionary measures

Under the influence of this weather system, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas will receive rain with thunderstorms from July 4-7.

Rain, wind and thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella and Naseerabad, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D.I Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 to 8.

Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts of Sindh will receive rain on 07th July and 08th July.

The Met Office has warned that heavy falls may cause flash floods in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan.

The heavy rains could also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Galliyat and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc may be damaged during dust storms or wind-thunderstorm and heavy falls and the general public is advised to stay at safe places during this period.