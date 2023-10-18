First newborn heart surgery performed at SICHN

KARACHI: First newborn heart surgery has been successfully performed at the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The cardiologists of Karachi’s Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) Korangi performed the first newborn heart surgery. The infant underwent the backside angio procedure 26 hours after his birth.

The parents of the newborn boy are residents of Karachi’s Liaquatabad Number 4 area. The infant was shifted to the SICHN from the Jinnah Hospital after his birth.

The newborn was suffering from low oxygen levels due to artery blockages. The SICHN cardiologists performed the infant’s backside angio procedure.

The newborn boy also underwent the second surgery at a private hospital and his condition was stable.

Cardiologist Dr Arjumand Shauq said that such angio procedure for a newborn was performed for the first time at the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology Korangi.

In April, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had launched the largest paediatric intensive care facility in the province with 28 beds and 52 incubators at the government-run SICHN.

Ex-CM Shah also announced that the SICHN would build similar neonatal health facilities in six cities of the province.