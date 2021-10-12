First NLC truck carrying goods from Pakistan reaches Turkey via Iran

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said on Tuesday that the first National Logistic Cell (NLC) truck carrying commodities from Pakistan has reached Turkey via Iran under the convention on the International Transport of Goods Treaty.

In his series of tweets, Abdul Razak Dawood said, the NLC truck left Karachi on Sep 28 and reached Istanbul on October 7 covering the long-distance of 5300 kilometers.

I am very pleased to announce that under the TIR treaty, the first NLC truck transporting commodities from Pakistan 🇵🇰 reached Turkey 🇹🇷 via Iran 🇮🇷. The NLC truck left Karachi on Sep 28 and reached Istanbul on Oct 7 covering the distance of 5300 KM. pic.twitter.com/h7xVckZdCq — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) October 12, 2021

“This is the beginning of a new era of connectivity under the Ministry of Commerce’s regional connectivity policy. He urged the exporters to use the facility to save cost and time as well,” he added.

It is to be noted that NLC is the second operator in Pakistan, and the first in public sector, to begin its operations under TIR. It would also be the first time that Pakistan’s trucks would move through Iran under TIR.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!