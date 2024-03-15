First Pakistani woman hounoured with Diana Legacy Award

ISLAMABAD: Alizey Khan, founder Ruhil Foundation is the first Pakistani woman to have been awarded the Diana Legacy Award.

She received the award from Prince William at a ceremony held in London on March 14, 2024.

Alizey Khan has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts, said a news release.

The legacy awards take place every two years and celebrate the achievements of 20 young leaders from across the world The Legacy Award marks The Diana Award’s 25th Anniversary – a charity set up in memory of Diana, the late Princess of Wales and her belief in the power of young people to change the world.

The Award has the support of both her sons, The Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

The 20 Legacy Award recipients have been chosen by a prestigious independent judging panel, chaired by Baroness Doreen Lawrence, who had the difficult task of selecting just 20 from a pool of exceptional individuals, already recognised for their impact on society with The Diana Award in 2022 or 2023.

Alizey established the Ruhil Foundation to combat food insecurity by delivering ration bags and cooked meals to those in need. Over the years she has delivered thousands of meals across the country.

She also provides support for weddings and has conducted hygiene drives in underdeveloped areas.

Alizey is also helping to provide education to children of sex workers and is actively involved in fundraising for orphanages in Lahore.

She did extensive work during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided ration bags to flood affectees in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.