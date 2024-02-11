25.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 11, 2024
First PTI-backed independent candidate joins PML-N in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate expressed full confidence and announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Waseem Qadir, the newly elected Member of the National Assembly constituency (NA-121 Lahore-V), held a meeting with the senior vice president of PML-N Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, expressing full trust and confidence in the leadership of PML-N’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif.

In a meeting with Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the senior vice president of PML-N, Wasim Qadir discussed his decision to align with the party and the shared vision for the constituency.

Wasim Qadir, addressing the media in Lahore, conveyed his decision to join PML-N was a result of extensive consultations with the local populace and allies.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed Wasim Qadir into the PML-N, expressing gratitude for his decision.

