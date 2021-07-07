First road connecting Saudi Arabia and Oman will soon open

The road, which has been delayed for years, will not only cut the distance between the two countries by about 800 kilometers, but will also reduce travel time significantly, he said.

Describing the road linking the two countries as vital, Al-Nuaimi said, “The largest part of the road passes through Saudi Arabia, extending to some of the toughest terrains in the world, including the Empty Quarter.”

The road passes through the Empty Quarter and Al-Ahsa governorate in Saudi Arabia, and its length in Oman is about 160 km, while the wide stretch of the road, covering 580 km, is in the Kingdom.