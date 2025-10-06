First snowfall of weather brings winter in Gilgit Baltistan

CHILAS: Snowfall on mountains in Gilgit Baltistan region brings cold and frosty weather in the region.

Snowfall in Diamer and Chilas districts of GB worn the white sheet of snow around.

Kaghan Valley of Mansehra also received the first snowfall of the cold weather as mercury goes down.

Babusar Top has so far received six inch snowfall. Saif ul Malook Lake, Batta Kundi, Jelkhad, Besar, Koh-e-Safaid, and Noori Top have also received snowfall.

The first snowfall of the winter in Kalam brought drastic change in temperatures, according to reports.

Babusar Top and Babusar Pass usually remain closed from November to June every year owing to heavy snow.

Situated at an altitude of 13,700 feet above sea level, Babusar Top is a famous tourist spot. Tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan prefer to travel through Babusar Pass to enjoy the weather and breathtaking sights.