First Solar Eclipse of Year 2022 b/w April 30 and May 01st

ISLAMABAD: There will be a Partial Solar Eclipse on mid night between 30th April and 01st May, 2022 according to Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

This first solar eclipse of year 2022 will not be visible in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

This partial solar eclipse will be visible in southern parts of South America, parts of Antarctica, over Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

The Partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 23:45 PST (30th April, 2022), Maximum Eclipse will be at 01:42 PST (01st May, 2022) and the eclipse will end at 03:38 PST (01st May, 2022).

The last solar eclipse of the year 2021 on December 04 was also not visible in Pakistan.

The solar eclipse was visible in South Australia, South Africa, South America, Atlantic region, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

This celestial spectacle was sighted in its totality in the Antarctica region.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon — passing between Earth and the Sun — is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure the sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.

A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse, when the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow. Lunar eclipses are visible from about half of the Earth’s surface.

