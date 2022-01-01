First spell of rain, snowfall of Year 2022 from Sunday: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast second spell of winter rain in Balochistan and Sindh under the influence of a strong westerly wave from 03rd to 05th January, ARY News reported.

Met Office on Friday informed that a strong westerly wave is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country on 02nd January Sunday evening or night and likely to grip most parts of the country on Monday and may persist till 07th January (Friday).

Under the influence of this weather system, first in the new year, rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan in Balochistan.

Winter rainfall is also expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar khan, from Sunday (tomorrow) to Thursday.

Rainfall is also expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from this Monday to Friday.

Heavy Snowfall is expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman, Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba during the period.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Kohlu and Kohe Suleman.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman, Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!