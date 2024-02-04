First Steam Next Fest of 2024 to start from February 5th

While the development in the gaming industry has become more accessible, the change of discovery still persists. Thankfully the biggest marketplace for PC games, Valve, is leading the efforts to democratize visibility without requiring an extensive marketing budget.

The Steam Next Fest, an event held three times a year, provides both established and emerging developers with a week-long opportunity to showcase their games to potential customers.

The event features live streams where developers discuss their work and an array of demos sorted by genre to simplify the discovery process.

For a reminder of the fest’s start, you can visit this link and sign up for notifications. Otherwise, explore the demos, wishlist your preferred titles for future reference, and enjoy the festivities! The Steam Next Fest February 2024 Edition will run from February 5th, 2024, at 1 pm EST/10 am PST to February 12th at 1 pm EST/10 am PST.

Steam Next Fest – February 2024 Edition Official Trailer: