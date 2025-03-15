First time in cricket history: All out for 0 runs in super over

Bahrain set an unwanted record in the Malaysia T20I Tri-Series by scoring zero runs in a Super Over against Hong Kong.

This shocking collapse came after Bahrain had tied Hong Kong’s total of 129 runs, forcing the game into a Super Over.

In the Super Over, Bahrain’s captain Ahmer Bin Nasir and Sohail Ahmed were both dismissed by Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan, leaving their team at 0/2 after just three deliveries. According to ICC’s T20I playing conditions, the Super Over ends when two wickets are lost.

Hong Kong needed just one run to secure the victory, which they achieved when Babar Hayat took a single off Abdul Majid’s third delivery.

This became the first instance in cricket history where a team failed to score in the Super Over since the rule’s introduction in 2009.

Earlier, a game in India’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 went viral after it took three Super Overs to decide the winner on Friday.

The 17th match of the tournament between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers went down to the wire after both teams ended their innings at 164 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After Hubli Tigers posted 164 on the scoreboard, the Bengaluru Blasters seemed to have the game in their hands when they needed just two in five balls with three wickets in hand.

However, the chasing side could only manage to level the score, resulting in a tie.