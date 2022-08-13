First win for ARY News as court suspends NOC cancellation notification

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday suspended the Interior Ministry’s notification of cancellation of ARY News no-objection certificate (NOC).

According to details, the Sindh High Court suspended the notification of cancellation of ARY News NOC and issued notices to respondents for August 17.

ARY News Counsel Barrister Ayyan maintained that the channel always follows the rules and regulations. “The channel’s broadcast should be restored after the suspension of the notification,” he added.

Barrister Ayyan warned of filing a contempt petition if broadcasting is not restored.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt extended his gratitude to the journalists for supporting the channel.

“The government’s move was not justified after the institution distanced itself from the PTI leader’s remarks,” he said, praising the Sindh High Court’s decision.

He noted that security clearance of the channel is carried out every year. The PFUJ President reiterated its support, saying that the journalists union will always stand by ARY News.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) taken one more step toward the economic murder of the journalist fraternity by cancelling the NOC without issuing any show-cause notice.

The cancellation of NOC was meant by the economic murder of more than 4,000 media workers associated with the news channel.

Earlier in the day, the United States (US) also expressed concern over the cancellation of no-objection certificate (NOC) of the channel by Ministry of Interior.

In a statement, the US State Department expressed concern over the cancellation of NOC, stating that they were aware of the restrictions imposed on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan.

