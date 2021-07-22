Fisherman catches rare blue lobster, throws it back into ocean

A Fisherman reeled in a unique find when he discovered an extremely rare blue lobster in his bucket during a routine fishing haul on the shores of Gloucester, Massachusetts, US.

The chances of finding a blue lobster are about one in two million, according to the New England Aquarium.

According to Daily Mail, Lobsterman Toby Burnham nabbed the brightly colored crustacean on July 16. He released the exceptionally rare lobster back into the ocean, but not before taking some stunning pictures of it.