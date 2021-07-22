Fisherman catches rare blue lobster, throws it back into ocean

A Fisherman reeled in a unique find when he discovered an extremely rare blue lobster in his bucket during a routine fishing haul on the shores of Gloucester, Massachusetts, US.
The chances of finding a blue lobster are about one in two million, according to the New England Aquarium.
According to Daily Mail, Lobsterman Toby Burnham nabbed the brightly colored crustacean on July 16. He released the exceptionally rare lobster back into the ocean, but not before taking some stunning pictures of it.
“Our lobsterman Toby caught this extremely rare blue lobster. He decided to bring it in for photographing and then release it back to the sea,” Captain Joe and Sons Lobster Company wrote.
“I thought it was a fish flapping around in there but when I looked, it was a lobster. He was really blue, so I took him. I snatched him right out of the trap,” Burnham told Boston.com.
Explaining his decision to throw the crustacean back into the sea, Burnham said: “Well, it’s one in a million lobster, so you know we can throw one back … I threw it back where it was so he got his chance to go back and to his hole.”