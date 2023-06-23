Fishermen record footage of mysterious creature in Puerto Rico

A shocking incident was reported from a Caribbean island, Puerto Rico, where a USO “unidentified submerged object” or “unidentified submarine object” was spotted by a group of fishermen.

The video was emerged on social media platform, where a group of fishermen off the coast of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, spotted this particular USO, adding an underwater element to the mysterious phenomenon.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The men began filming the ocean around them after they were greeted by an ethereal blue light beaming from beneath the waves.

Footage of their close encounter has been widely shared on TikTok, where viewers have been urged to “watch until the end” of the three-minute clip.

Those who have the time and inclination to do so will hear the fisherman’s increasingly excited voices cry: “Look! Look! There’s something there!”

And, indeed, if you look closely you can make out a figure bobbing up and down in the azure patch of sea.

Naturally, the clip has been seized upon by commentators on both sides of the “aliens are among us” coin, with a third group offering an alternative supernatural explanation.

“Forget the light THERE’S DEFINITELY A BEING RIGHT THERE,” wrote one stunned viewer.

Meanwhile, one alien hunter insisted that the “creature” at the end of the video looked “exactly the same as [the one] in Las Vegas”.