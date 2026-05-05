Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved a major relief package for the fishing community, including a fuel subsidy scheme worth Rs515 million.

The relief was approved in a meeting chaired by Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah.

The package is aimed at supporting fishermen operating in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin amid rising operational costs.

Speaking during the meeting, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the government was extending immediate financial assistance to help fishermen manage fuel expenses over a two-month period.

The cabinet was informed that increasing diesel prices had caused fishing activity to decline by around 20 per cent. Murad Ali Shah said safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands of families linked to the fishing sector remained a government priority.

Procedure

Under the approved scheme, subsidies will be issued to 9,634 registered boats.

A payment of Rs200,000 per boat was approved for 2,331 small boats powered by 20-horsepower engines, with a total allocation of Rs466.2 million.

Meanwhile, 488 boats equipped with 10-horsepower engines will receive Rs100,000 each under a separate allocation of Rs28.8 million.

Fishermen will be required to complete online registration through the Directorate General Marine or the Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority before payments are processed.

Officials said the subsidy amount would be transferred directly into verified bank accounts of registered boat owners.

To ensure transparency and proper monitoring, the programme will be overseen by a joint management committee formed under the Livestock and Fisheries Department.