Fishing boat around 50 fishermen onboard, capsizes in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: A fishing boat around 50 fishermen onboard drowned in deep sea near Thatta, citing the Fisher Folk Forum ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“The fishing boat capsized in Arabian Sea, was carrying around 50 fishermen,” a spokesperson of the Coastal Media Centre said.

“The boat was drowned in the sea in Hajamro Creek between Karachi and Thatta,” spokesman stated.

“The relatives of the fishermen missing in the incident, have initiated search on self-help basis,” spokesperson said.

Boats have been sent from Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi’s main fishermen settlement, for search of the fishermen missing in the incident.

‘All fishermen rescued’

The Fishermen’s Cooperative Society has said that all fishermen onboard a capsized boat, have been rescued. “Strong winds in the sea caused drowning of the fishing boat near Hajamro”.

“The captain of the boat had thrown the fishing net on wrong side of the boat,” Nasir Buneri, an official of the society said. “All fishermen have sustained minor injuries in the mishap”.

The Fishermen’s Cooperative Society’s staff has been present at the spot, he added.

Strong winds upturned a fishing boat in Arabian Sea leaving at least one fisherman dead and scores of others injured, in an incident last year in August.

“There were 16 fishermen in the boat,” a spokesman of the Coastal Media Centre said. “All fishermen of the ill-fated boat were natives of the coastal settlement of Ibrahim Haideri,” he added.

At least six persons were drowned in February last year when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro in Umerkot district.

The boat was carrying ten people to the shrine of Sehar Faquir to pay homage. Six persons were drowned when the boat capsized in the lake.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies of children from the lake. The boat was said to be old and in a dilapidate condition.