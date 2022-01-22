Fishing boat capsizes in sea near Keti Bandar, eight untraced

THATTA: A boat carrying 16 fishermen capsized near Keti Bandar, citing a fishermen’s organization, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the Fisher Folk Forum said that out of 16 four fishermen have survived the boat incident, while a search has been underway to trace remaining fishermen.

“Pakistan Navy’s teams have launched search for the untraced 12 fishermen,” FFF spokesperson said.

“Four survivors are being provided first aid,” according to the spokesman.

In a later statement, the spokesman said that four more fishermen have been rescued, while efforts are underway to trace remaining eight persons onboard the capsized boat.

In a deadly boat capsize incident in the same area in December 2017, 21 people were died when an overloaded boat carrying devotees to a shrine for an annual festival and pilgrimage capsized after being battered by strong winds near Mirpur Sakro.

The boat was 10 nautical miles away from the coastal town of Buhara in Thatta district when the incident took place.

The boat, had been carrying nearly 100 devotees, mostly hailing from the coastal settlements of Karachi, to the annual pilgrimage. The boat overturned after its crew lost control of the vessel caught in a gale.

Comments