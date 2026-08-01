Fit-again Litton boosts Bangladesh squad for Australia Tests

Bangladesh received a boost Saturday as experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das joined the squad for two Tests in Australia after recovering from a calf injury.

Litton was added to the squad for the first Test in Darwin on August 13-17, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

The 31-year-old had been sidelined since June with a left calf injury and was initially ruled out of the opening Test of the two-match series.

His return provides timely reinforcement for Bangladesh, who have been hit by injury ahead of their first Test tour of Australia in 23 years.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana has been ruled out of the series with a side strain, while left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam was not selected for the opening Test because of a hamstring injury.

Bangladesh will warm up for the Tests with match against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin from August 6-8.

The second and final Test will be played in Mackay from August 22-26.