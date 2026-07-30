RAWALPINDI, July 30, 2026: Security forces killed four terrorists linked to Fitna al Hindustan and destroyed two explosive-laden vehicles during a successful intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military media wing, on 30 July 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan destroying two explosive laden vehicles along with four terrorists.

During the operation, movement of two explosives-laden vehicles configured as Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) along with terrorists were proactively intercepted. After swift and prompt action by security forces, both vehicles were successfully destroyed alongwith neutralizing four Indian-sponsored terrorists operating them.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.