PANJGUR, August 11: Security forces killed five terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military media wing, on 10 August 2026, Security forces neutralized five terrorists belonging to Fitna Al-Hindustan during a high-tempo, intelligence-driven operation conducted in the Panjgur district of Balochistan. Operation was executed as part of a relentless, ongoing counter-terrorism campaign dedicated to eliminating Indian-sponsored proxies and restoring enduring peace in the region.

In addition to neutralizing the five hostile elements, operational teams recovered and destroyed a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on site, followed immediately by sanitization operations to clear any remaining threats in the area.

Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.