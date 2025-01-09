Fitna al-Khawarij ‘abducts’ 17 civilian workers in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists abducted 17 unarmed civilian workers in the Kabal Khel area of Lakki Marwat district, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the workers were taken hostage for extortion, after the assailants also set fire to a vehicle of a local contractor.

Authorities have condemned the act, stressing that such crimes against Pakistan and its citizens have no connection to religion or Islamic values.

Security forces launched an operation, successfully rescued eight of the kidnapped workers.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining captives, with officials expressing confidence in a swift and safe resolution.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will face justice,” affirmed security officials.

Earlier today, in a joint intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Lakki Marwat, three dangerous terrorists were killed, CTD informed on Thursday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation took place within the jurisdiction of Gumbela Police Station near Malang Adda on Tajori Road Canal.

During the operation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the law enforcers and the terrorists that lasted for approximately half an hour. After the firing ceased, a search operation was launched and three of the terrorists were found dead, while their accomplices managed to escape. The police personnel remained unharmed during the exchange of fire.

Also read: BDS defuses bomb device planted at bridge in Lakki Marwat

The killed terrorists were wanted in cases of attacks on security forces, facilitation, reconnaissance, and targeted killings. They were associated with the banned TTP Tipu Gul group.

The dead terrorists were later identified as Shafiq Nawaz, Gard Muhammad Mujahid alias Jahadiyar, and Fida-ur-Rehman alias Anas alias Gul.

Weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and night vision guns were recovered from the possession of the dead terrorists. The CTD Bannu has registered a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act and initiated an investigation.