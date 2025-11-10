Fitna al-Khawarij suffer major blow: 20 terrorists killed under operation Azm-e-Istehkam

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 20 militants linked to the banned outfit “Fitna al-Khawarij,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, on 8-9 November, twenty khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Shawal, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, eight Indian sponsored Fitna al Khawarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Dara Adam Khel District and after an intense fire exchange, twelve more khwarij were effectively neutralized.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

