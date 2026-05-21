RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 23 Indian sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij militants during a series of intelligence-based operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 48 hours, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, in a determined effort to eliminate terrorist threats and dismantle the khwarij networks, Security Forces continue to conduct series of intelligence based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, based on credible intelligence leads. Operations have been further expanded to hotspots including Datta Khel, Spinwam and Bannu.

Over the last 48 hours, during the conduct of these series of operations, own troops effectively engaged multiple khwarij locations. Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, twenty three more khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij including kharji Ring leader Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib have been neutralised in the aforementioned areas, thereby giving a significant blow to the khwarij networks operating in these areas.

Kharji Ring leader Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib was highly wanted by the Security Forces and Government had fixed Head money on him for his active involvement in numerous terrorist activities including killing of security forces personnel and innocent civilians.

Weapons, ammunition and large cache of explosives and prepared Improvised Explosive Devices have also been recovered from killed Indian sponsored Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Moreover, during sanitization operations series of complex network of underground tunnels and bunkers used by khwarij were also unearthed and destroyed by security forces.

Sanitization operations continue to eliminate holed up khwarij from these areas, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.