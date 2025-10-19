FAH's most wanted terrorist Jameel Tetak killed

ISLAMABAD: One of the most wanted terrorists of Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH), Jameel alias Tetak, has reportedly been killed, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

According to sources, Jameel Tetak was a resident of Panjgur District in Balochistan.

Security officials confirmed that Jameel Tetak, a key commander of the FAH network, was involved in multiple terrorist attacks, including the 2022 assault on Panjgur Headquarters and several attacks in Buleda and adjoining areas.

Earlier, the people of Balochistan once again stood firm against hostile elements after a group of India-backed militants launched an attack on peaceful residents in the Korki area of the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, a fierce exchange of fire broke out between local tribes and the militants, resulting in the deaths of four terrorists and injuries to two others.

One member of the local tribe was martyred, while two others were wounded and later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The confrontation reportedly began after militants refused repeated requests from tribal elders to vacate the area.

In response to what were described as the militants’ “nefarious intentions,” local residents took up arms to defend their land and community.