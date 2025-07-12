Fitness certificate made mandatory for motorbikes in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made a fitness certificate mandatory for motorbikes across the province to reduce the risk of accidents, Radio Pakistan reported.

A law has been amended to allow for the issuance of a one-year fitness certificate following motorcycle testing.

The public has been encouraged by the Transport Department to seek a certificate after their motorcycles have been inspected for fitness.

The Punjab government has already imposed a 60 per hour speed limit for motorcycles across the province

According to a notification issued by the Transport Department, the new speed limit is now in effect, and violations will result in fines or legal action.

The decision aimed to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents involving motorcyclists.