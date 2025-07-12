web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 13, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Fitness certificate made mandatory for motorbikes in Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made a fitness certificate mandatory for motorbikes across the province to reduce the risk of accidents, Radio Pakistan reported.

A law has been amended to allow for the issuance of a one-year fitness certificate following motorcycle testing.

The public has been encouraged by the Transport Department to seek a certificate after their motorcycles have been inspected for fitness.

The Punjab government has already imposed a 60 per hour speed limit for motorcycles across the province

According to a notification issued by the Transport Department, the new speed limit is now in effect, and violations will result in fines or legal action.

The decision aimed to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents involving motorcyclists.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.