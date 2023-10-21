Popular Kiwi fitness influencer dies at 41

Popular fitness influencer and bodybuilder from New Zealand, Raechelle Chase has died suddenly, her daughter confirmed.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Eminent fitness influencer and a single mother of 5, who was celebrated by over 1.4 million followers on the social platform Facebook, Raechelle Chase passed away suddenly at the age of 41, her eldest daughter Anna Chase, 22, confirmed in a heartfelt statement.

“She was supportive, kind-hearted and always had the best advice for us. She was a wildly driven woman with ambition and has inspired millions of people around the world,” Anna stated about her late mother.

“I miss her immensely and that love won’t ever fade.”

As per the reports, the cause of death is unknown as yet and New Zealand police are actively investigating the case.

“Given the recent nature of the death, no further information is available at this stage,” said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Justice.

Raechelle Chase followed her passion for fitness and bodybuilding from a young age and won several competitions across the country. She was also the first Kiwi woman to participate in the prestigious Olympia body-building event in Las Vegas in 2011.

She was married to Chris Chase for 14 years and the two shared their 5 children before they parted ways in 2015 following a messy divorce.

Vegan influencer Zhanna D’Art dies of suspected malnutrition