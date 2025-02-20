Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Fitra amount revealed by IIC

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Thursday announced Fitra amount for the year 2025 which has to be paid before the Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to details, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi has announced the guidelines for Fitra (charity) and Fidya-e-Sawm (a compensation for missing or invalidating a fast during Ramadan).

CII Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi said in a statement that each individual should pay at least Rs220 in Fitra this year.

The prices for Fitra are Rs1,650 for dates, Rs450 for barley, and Rs220 for wheat. The price for dried figs (Munakka) is Rs5,000, whereas the price for raisins (Kishmish) is Rs2,500.

According to the CII chairman, wealthy individuals should contribute fitrana and fidya in line with their financial capabilities.

Dr. Naeem also described the Fidya prices, which vary from Rs 6600 for wheat flour to Rs150,000 for raisins, for people who are unable to fast for the full month of Ramadan. He explained that those who are chronically ill or incapable of fasting and have little chance of recovery are the target audience for Fidya for fasting.

What is Fitra?

Fitra also called as Fitrana is a charitable donation in Islam, also known as Zakat al-Fitr or Fitrah. It’s a significant aspect of Islamic social welfare, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

The primary purpose of Fitrana is to provide assistance to the poor and needy, ensuring they can celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with dignity.

Fitra is obligatory (fard) upon every Muslim who possesses excess wealth, beyond their basic needs, at the end of Ramadan.

The amount of Fitrana varies depending on the individual’s financial situation. Typically, it’s calculated based on the price of 2-3 kilograms of wheat or its equivalent value in local currency.

Fitra should be distributed before Eid al-Fitr prayers, preferably directly to the needy or through reputable charitable organizations.