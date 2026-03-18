FitsAir: Sri Lanka's low-cost airline 'announces' Pakistan operations

Another low-cost international airline has announced to begin flight operations in Pakistan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Despite ongoing regional tensions, Pakistan’s aviation sector is witnessing a notable increase in confidence from international airlines.

Sources privy to the development confirmed that Sri Lanka’s private airline FitsAir will commence regular flights to Pakistan starting 1 April. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has granted the airline official permission to operate, including allocated landing slots at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Initially, FitsAir will operate two weekly flights between Colombo and Lahore, scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays, using Airbus A320 aircraft.

The introduction of this service is expected to enhance travel connectivity between the two countries and reflects growing international confidence in the resilience and stability of Pakistan’s aviation market.

In a separate development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a travel advisory announcing the temporary suspension of flights to Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for 48 hours due to the prevailing security situation in Gulf countries.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, flights to United Arab Emirates will, for the time being, continue only to Al Ain, while all Fujairah-bound operations remain halted.

Meanwhile, widespread disruption to air travel continues across Pakistan, with a total of 83 flights to Middle Eastern destinations cancelled in a single day. Flight operations to Fujairah have been completely suspended from Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, where all eight scheduled flights were cancelled.