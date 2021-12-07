Five arrested over torturing, stripping women in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Five people have been arrested in Faisalabad after a video showing them torturing and stripping four women accused of stealing goods from a shop went viral on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad where the shopkeepers claimed to have nabbed two women and two girls for their alleged involvement in stealing products from a shop.

The shopkeepers initially tortured the women and later stripped them besides also making their videos with their mobile phones.

فیصل آباد پولیس نے رات 2 ملزمان کو گرفتار کرلیا تھا، مزید کاروائی کرکے پانچوں ملزمان کو گرفتار کر لیا گیا ہے۔اس واقعہ کی دیگر تمام پہلوؤں سے بھی تفتیش کی جا رہی ہے۔

آئی جی پنجاب خواتین اور بچوں پر تشدد اور ہراسگی کے واقعات پر زیرو ٹالرنس پالیسی پر عمل پیرا ہیں۔ https://t.co/TnxbsmUBdZ pic.twitter.com/6T08YYvnuL — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 7, 2021



Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident said that torture and the inhumane attitude towards women would not be tolerated. “We have so far arrested five people and IG Punjab has been directed to nab other suspects in the case,” he said.

The chief minister said that he would not spare the people involved in the incident and assured the women of dispensing justice in this regard.

