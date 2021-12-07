Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Web Desk

Five arrested over torturing, stripping women in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Five people have been arrested in Faisalabad after a video showing them torturing and stripping four women accused of stealing goods from a shop went viral on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad where the shopkeepers claimed to have nabbed two women and two girls for their alleged involvement in stealing products from a shop.

The shopkeepers initially tortured the women and later stripped them besides also making their videos with their mobile phones.


Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident said that torture and the inhumane attitude towards women would not be tolerated. “We have so far arrested five people and IG Punjab has been directed to nab other suspects in the case,” he said.

The chief minister said that he would not spare the people involved in the incident and assured the women of dispensing justice in this regard.

Web Desk

