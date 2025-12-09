Nine bandits killed in Shikarpur encounter: police

SHIKARPUR: Nine bandits killed in an encounter with police near Manchhar Shah graveyard in Shikarpur, police said on Tuesday.

SSP Shahzeb Chachar has said that in a police operation nine bandits were killed while four police officials including DSP City Zahoor Soomro sustained injuries in the shootout.

Three of nine outlaws died in the exchange of fire have been identified as Shahmore Shaikh, Imdad Shaikh, Shahzad Shaikh, police said.

Police said that the slain bandits were involved in kidnapping for ransom, drugs dealing, robberies and other heinous crimes.

Officials said that the operation was launched presence of bandits reported in the area. “Bandits opened indiscriminate firing over police and nine of them died in the police retaliatory fire”.

“Police contingents have cordoned of Manchhar Shah and adjoining areas and operation has been underway with the armored carriers and drones,” according to officials.